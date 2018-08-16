Hello, horsey!

North Branch residents Charlie, Gabe and Ethan Redmond meet Sawyer, a horse at the Old Magnolia Farm in Addison Township. They were among the approximately 350 folks who participated in the Metamora Hunt Club’s annual stable tour on Sunday. Click here for the full story and for more photos, pick up a copy of this week’s Oxford Leader for just $1. Photo by C.J. Carnacchio.
Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post
Stable tour was amazing. Such a fun event. Thanks for covering it!!