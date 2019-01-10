Here fishy, fishy, fishy!

Want to catch more fish? Want to catch bigger fish? Hans Kalohn claims his product will do both when “just a pinch” is applied to your favorite lures.

“It’s good for all game fish. It’s good for all seasons – winter, spring, summer and fall,” said the Oxford resident.

Kalohn is the creator of Fish Slime Paste. Made in Oxford, it’s a mixture of fish attractant oils, waterproof paste and glitter flakes.

“I’ve been working on it for about five years,” he said. “There’s like six or seven different ingredients. It’s all-natural.”

The way it works is simple. Just take a dab of paste between your thumb and index finger, then rub it all over any artificial lure, including spoons, jigs, plugs (crankbaits) and soft plastic baits.

“You don’t need a lot,” Kalohn advised.

Once in the water, the paste entices fish to bite using a combination of glitter flakes that catch their eyes and a scent trail that whets their appetites.

“Every time you dip it in water you can see the attractant working,” Kalohn said.

The glitter flakes come in three colors – chartreuse, orange and a “patriotic mix” of red, blue and silver.

Testimonials from Fish Slime Paste users posted at HKtacklebox.com show the product has helped fishermen land everything from largemouth bass and pike to steelhead and king salmon.

“I love this stuff,” said Dylan Daye in his testimonial. “I caught a big-mouth bass on the first cast. Highly recommended.”

Zac Berg, who was pictured holding a large steelhead, said, “I was the only one hooking fish today and had several guys come ask me what I was using. I won’t go to the river without my Fish Slime Paste now.”

Kalohn believes his product is superior to others because in addition to being effective, it lasts longer once it’s applied to a lure.

“(With) most (fish attractants), you have to reapply it every two casts,” he said. “This will last up to 20 casts.”

That’s because the waterproof paste acts “like a binder” that releases the attractant oils “slowly, not all at once,” Kalohn explained.

“This outlasts the other stuff,” he added.

Since it’s a paste, not a liquid, there’s no risk of it spilling and making a mess, according to Kalohn.

“It doesn’t leak in your tackle box,” he said.

According to Kalohn, he’s sold close to 300 jars so far. He even sold a few to a couple of Detroit Lions players who attended the 32nd Annual Woods-N-Water Outdoor Weekend held in Imlay City last year.

Kalohn credits Mark Milosch, one of the owners of Milosch’s Palace, a car dealership in Orion Township, with giving Fish Slime Paste its name.

Fish Slime Paste is available locally at Harvest Time (1125 S. Lapeer Rd., Oxford), S&M Market (10 S. Rochester Rd., Oakland Township) and Pugh’s Party Store (511 Heights Rd., Orion Township).

It can also be purchased online for $7 per jar, plus sales tax. Each jar contains 2 fluid ounces.