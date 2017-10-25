Historic Arnold School unveiled at open house





Addison Township’s historic Arnold Schoolhouse was officially unveiled Sunday after countless donations and hours were put towards its renovation by local officials, businesses and residents over the last eight years.

Over 100 people attended an open house event held that day in Watershed Park.

Arnold School House, a historic one-room schoolhouse, has been the focus of an extended restoration effort by township officials and community members since 2009.

The final result is thanks to the contributions of nearly 100 local sponsors and donors according to Supervisor Bruce Pearson.

“The whole community, one way or another came together for this project. Everybody had a little bit to add to it and when you take the combination of everyone’s ‘little’ (contributions), you get one big success,” said Pearson. I’m very grateful to the whole community.”

Pearson gave a special ‘thank you’ to Deputy Supervisor Jamie Martel and retired deputy supervisor Sherry Beens for their involvement in the project.

“(Sherry) was very instrumental in helping us get the school house moved. She got the lights donated. They’ve both gone above and beyond,” he added.

Addison resident Bob Godkin took his first look at the historic schoolhouse since around 1950. He was excited to see the old building restored to its former glory.

Godkin, who is descendent of the school’s namesake Robert Arnold, also has a personal stake in the decades of restoration efforts.

“It looks wonderful, just wonderful,” said Godkin. “They did such a great job finishing it off. It doesn’t even compare to the original one. The original one was old. The floors were warped… this is very nice.”

The Arnold School used to be located at the northwest corner of Lakeville and Hosner roads and was open from the 1850s through the 1950s.

In 2009, Addison Township officials – including Pearson, Godkin and former township Trustee Ed Brakefield – came together to save the building. At the time, there was talk of the fire department possibly burning it down as part of a training exercise.

The schoolhouse was purchased by the township for $1 in July 2009 and, two months later, it was moved to its current home in Watershed Park.

Today, the building serves as the oldest one-room schoolhouse in Oakland County and features an array of items historically used in education inside—including several antique, wooden desks for students, a variety of old books, a portrait of President George Washington, an American flag containing 48 stars (which flew from 1912-59), a map of the world from the 1950s and a stool and dunce cap.

Other non-school-related artifacts are also on display such as post office boxes and a blacksmith’s anvil and tools– all from Lakeville’s past.

Pearson envisions students from local schools visiting the Arnold schoolhouse on field trips to learn about everything from history to nature.

“The school house is adjacent to 300-some acres of all pristine and natural lakes and a park. We hope that the kids will come out here for a morning from their schools and learn about the history of education and then go out into nature and learn about that, too,” Pearson added.