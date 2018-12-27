Holiday hijinks at Leonard

Exactly one week out from Christmas, Leonard Elementary used its monthly school-wide assembly to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.

Students were led in song by their teachers with a holiday medley including “We Wish You A Merry Christmas” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

But, the smiles were the biggest on the kids’ faces when their teachers put on a skit based on finding the most cheerful holiday song. A slew of teachers and staff dressed up as snowmen, gingerbread cookies and elves and danced to songs like “I Want A Hippopotamus For Christmas” and “I Like To Move It” in attempt to cheer up a very sad elf, portrayed by Principal Paul McDevitt.

