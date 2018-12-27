Holiday hijinks at Leonard

A couple of preschool pals, Saniah Branner (left) and Coraline Collison, were feeling the love of Christmas. Photo by Shelby Tankersley.
Exactly one week out from Christmas, Leonard Elementary used its monthly school-wide assembly to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.

Students were led in song by their teachers with a holiday medley including “We Wish You A Merry Christmas” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

But, the smiles were the biggest on the kids’ faces when their teachers put on a skit based on finding the most cheerful holiday song. A slew of teachers and staff dressed up as snowmen, gingerbread cookies and elves and danced to songs like “I Want A Hippopotamus For Christmas” and “I Like To Move It” in attempt to cheer up a very sad elf, portrayed by Principal Paul McDevitt.

