Horsing around

By on No Comment

Horsing around

Detroit Horse Power brought seven students for a visit to the Banbury Cross Therapeutic Equestrian Center Sunday afternoon. To find out why, turn to Page 2. Pictured walking with Chip the horse are (from left) Shatese Walker, of Detroit International Academy for Young Women; Mya Harling, of Hazel Park Jr. High School; and Berenice Angulo, of Western International High School. Photo by C.J. Carnacchio.

CJ Carnacchio

Horsing around added by on
View all posts by CJ Carnacchio →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.