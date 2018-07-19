I got a fishy, Grandpa!

Jeff Kinasz helps his granddaughter Lily Kinasz, 3, land a fish while dunking worms off the dock at Stony Lake Township Park during a July 12 “Pop Up in the Park” event. For more fun photos, please see Page 13. Photo by C.J. Carnacchio.

Stony Lake Park hosted the Oxford Twp. Parks and Recreation Department’s second Pop Up in the Park event on July 12.

Kids who attended were given fishing rods and reels as well as plastic buckets and shovels, so they could enjoy everything the scenic park has to offer visitors.

They fished from the dock and along the shore. They built sandcastles on the beach. They swam in the lake.

Two more mystery pop-up events are scheduled to happen at Oxford parks this month.

To learn more, please visit oxparkrec.org.