Independence Village residents making blankets for Project Linus

In the iconic Peanuts comic strip, little Linus never went anywhere without his trusty blanket to protect him from the world.

Thanks to the folks at Independence Village of Waterstone, located at 701 Market St. in Oxford Township, other children will have the same type of soft, fuzzy companion to curl up in and carry with them.

On Sunday afternoon, some Independence Village residents began cutting and prepping fabric to make no-sew fleece blankets for Project Linus.

Based in Belton, Missouri, Project Linus collects new, handmade, washable blankets and afghans for children, ranging from newborns to teenagers, who are seriously ill, traumatized or otherwise in need. The blankets are distributed to kids via hospitals, shelters and social service agencies.

More than 7.1 million blankets have been delivered since 1995 as a way to provide children with “love, a sense of security, warmth and comfort,” according to the organization’s, projectlinus.org.

According to Laura Ashley, life enrichment coordinator for Independence Village of Waterstone, the Oxford location and its 15 “sister communities” spread across Michigan, Ohio and Indiana will be making blankets for Project Linus.

“This is our kickoff today,” she said. “The goal is at least 50 (blankets) per community.”

Ashley has higher expectations for her residents.

“My goal is (to make) 150,” she said.

To achieve this, Ashley is seeking outside help.

“Independence Village is supplying a lot of the fleece, but we’re also asking (people to donate) 1½-yard cuts of fleece,” she said.

Folks can contribute either material, money or gift cards for JOANN Fabrics and Crafts.

Once all of the material has been collected, cut and prepped, Ashley said residents at 16 Independence Village communities are scheduled to gather at their respective facilities on Saturday, Nov. 17 and begin tying the pieces of fleece together.

The hope is there will be enough people simultaneously working on the blankets to make it into the Guinness Book of World Records.

“That’s what we’re going for,” Ashley said.

To donate or learn more, please call Independence Village of Waterstone at (248) 236-8300 and ask for Laura Ashley.