Intersection to close for sewer repairs Aug. 7-11

The Oakland County Water Resources Commissioner’s Office will close the intersection of Pocahontas Trail and Oneta Street in Oxford Township for sanitary sewer repair beginning Monday, Aug. 7.

While the intersection will be completely closed, alternative access will be maintained for local residential and business traffic and emergency vehicles via the detour routes. The detour route for Pocahantas will be Mechanic Street to Moyers Street to Pontiac Road to Pocahontas and vice versa.

The detour route/alternative access for Oneta Street will be Rolfe Street to Oneta Street and vice versa.

The Pocahontas Trail/Oneta Street intersection is expected to re-open to traffic on Friday, Aug. 11.

The contractor for the project is D’Angelo Brothers.

Questions or concerns regarding the project should be directed to the Oakland County Water Resources Commissioner’s Office at 248-858-0958.