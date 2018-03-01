Is there a toyologist in the house?





Stuffed animals need regular checkups, too, just to make sure they are healthy and happy.

For members of Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA) at Oxford High School, a “Toyologist” clinic, which will be held on Saturday, March 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the OHS cafeteria, will offer an opportunity to share the real-world skills they are learning in a fun way.

The high school is located at 745 N. Oxford High.

Children are invited to bring their favorite stuffed animal in for a checkup.

Oxford HOSA students will give each stuffed animal a checkup at the event— checking their ears, eyes, and heartbeat and taking measurements— before providing an “all clear” medical form after the inspection.

A visit to the hospital can be a frightening experience for children.

Madison McClear, former HOSA president and the organizer of the event (called the Doc McStuffins fund-raiser), said it will show young kids what they can expect during doctor visits.

“First and foremost, we want kids to have fun,” said McClear. “We also want to make (going to the doctor’s office) more comfortable for them so the next time they go, they will know what to expect and they won’t be afraid.”

The “Toyologist’s” will also teach kids how to keep their stuffed animals healthy by exercising every day, eating more fruits and vegetables.

Other activities at the event will include “lab coat” decorating, story time and a “make your own stethoscope” station.

HOSA is an international student organization recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and the Health Science Education (HSE) Division of ACTE which aims to promote career opportunities in the health care industry and to enhance the delivery of health care to all people.

The HOSA medical club chapter at the high school and hone their skills during regional competitions in several areas such as emergency medicine, nursing, vet science, dental care and testing. There are about 80 students in Oxford’s HOSA program this year, according to McClear.

The cost is $20 for one child and $10 per additional child.

All funds raised during the Doc McStuffins fundraiser will benefit the OHS chapter of the HOSA program and will help send students to the organization’s state competition, which will be held in Grand Rapids, Michigan in late March.

For more information about how to register, contact McClear at (248) 648-0072 or via e-mail at maddymcclear@gmail.com.