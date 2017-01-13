It’s wine time!

The Oxford Women’s Club will be hosting its 13th Annual Wine Tasting Extravaganza on Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Addison Oaks Conference Center (1480 W. Romeo Rd.) in Leonard at 1 p.m.

Beverages will be provided by the Oxford Wine & Beverage Company. Appetizers and desserts will also be served.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the Oxford Women’s Club scholarship fund, to benefit local students.

The Oxford Women’s Club was established over 80 years ago and carries the main objective of providing scholarships to Oxford area students.

Over the last five years, Oxford Women’s Club has donated an average of $10,000 annually to graduating seniors. The organization has also contributed to FISH, Girls’ State and Youth Assistance.

Tickets to the event can be purchased for $35 each by calling Nancy Wray at (248) 705-7502.

The deadline for ticket purchase is Jan. 19.