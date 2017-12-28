Judy Lou Vascassenno, of Oxford, passed away on Dec. 15, 2017. She was 79.

She was preceded in death by Andrew and Scott Vascassenno. She was the loving sister of Suzanne Spiker. Mother of Christine McCready, Sandy Forsman, Kathe (Tony) Chowdhary and Amy Forsman; loving grandmother of Andria, Katelyn, Jennifer and Ryan.

A memorial service was held at the Immanuel Congregational United Church of Christ, 1 Hovey Street, Oxford on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Immanuel Congregational United Church of Christ.

Arrangements for cremation entrusted to Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, Oxford.