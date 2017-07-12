July 14 deadline set for school board applicants

A July 14 deadline for applicants looking to become the latest member of the Oxford Board of Education has been set by district officials, after one member vacated his seat.

Mike Schweig, who had originally been elected to a four-year term on the school board in November 2014, officially resigned on June 30.

According to Superintendent Tim Throne, whoever is chosen to serve out the remainder of Schweig’s term will do so until it was set to end in December 31, 2018.

In order to be considered, all applicants must be a United States citizen, must be a resident of the Oxford Community School district, must be at least 18 or older, and must be registered to vote.

Those interested should submit a letter of intent, describing why they want to serve on the board and what unique qualities, expertise or experience they may have to contribute to the Board of Education.

The document must be submitted to Superintendent Tim Throne, at the Oxford Community Schools office (10 N. Washington Street) by 4 p.m. on Friday, July 14.

Upon receipt of the letter of intent, an application will be given to those that would like to apply.

Applications will be due no later than 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, and must be submitted to Throne at the Board of Education office.

The board will hold a public meeting July 18 at 6 p.m. at the district’s main office to interview all qualified candidates.

Appointment of a new member will take place at a regularly scheduled board meeting, Tuesday, July 25, at 6 p.m., at the Board of Education office.