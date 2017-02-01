Karen Lee Amell (Ewers), of Lakeville in Addison Township, died peacefully on January 27, 2017. She was 75.

Karen is survived by her children, Tammy (Mike), Michelle, Kimberly (Hannes), and Mark (Pam); her siblings, Jerry (Rita), Gale (John), and David; her grandchildren Andrew (Ashley), Aleese (Danny), Jacob, Job, and Rachel; and her great-grandchildren Luke and Jack. She is preceded in death by her husband, Leslie “Skip.”

Karen was born on September 26, 1941 in Highland Park, MI. She graduated from Troy High School in 1959. She married her high school sweetheart, Skip, in 1960.

Karen had an adventurous spirit and she loved to travel. She especially loved the beaches of California and Florida.

She was a strong, unique woman who owned three boat docks, was a caregiver of Skip, and an incredible artist. Her passion was building and renovating homes.

A funeral was held Monday, January 30 at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home in Oxford.

Pastor John Siefken officiated.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Seven Ponds Nature Center, 3854 Crawford Rd, Dryden, MI 48428.