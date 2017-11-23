Keep it brief – just one pair!

This holiday season, take the traditional holiday donation or drive in a new direction.

You’ve collected canned and prepared foods, blankets, coats, and books.

Not many people think of donating something simple that they use every day.

This item is needed by people who have limited resources because of unemployment, homelessness, fire, or natural disaster.

What is it? Underwear, of course!

Everyone needs underwear, but how many people think to include it in their usual holiday clothing drive?

A mother from Ohio told a story about the amazing support her family got after their house burned down. The mother said, “Many people brought us meals and used clothing and offered us shelter. I never would have thought of this before the fire, but I didn’t have any underwear except what I was wearing.”

RE/MAX Defined will be collecting underwear at its downtown Oxford location from now until Dec. 22 at which time they will be distributed to local shelters. The office is located at 51 S. Washington St. (Suite F).

Folks who wish to participate in the drive are asked to please purchase and donate one package of new underwear, socks or bras.

For more information, please call (248) 550-0038.