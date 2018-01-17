Lady bowlers on a roll in OAA





The Oxford High School girls varsity bowling team is on a roll this season.

The team brings six talented members to the table this season, with four returning.

Those returning are juniors Megan Armbruster and Claire Sandstrom and seniors Marissa Smith and Deanna Staser.

Head Coach JR Lafnear said he is counting on Armbruster and Sandstrom to lead the pack this season, as they are two of the team’s strongest bowlers this season.

Last year, the girls varsity bowling team finished second in the state finals, setting the bar extremely high for this year’s team.

“We certainly would like to get back to that level but our goal this year is very simple: to win the Oakland Activities Association (OAA) red division, first and foremost,” said Lafnear.

So far this season, Lafnear said the biggest thing the team is striving to improve on is its consistency.

“The girls need to make the makeable spares and they need to improve their consistency,” Lafnear said.

Despite this identified weakness, the team has been performing well throughout the season and took first place at the 2018 Girls Oakland County Championships Jan. 13, topping 27 other local high school teams.

Having had nothing but success up to this point, Lafnear said he expects the Lady Wildcats to keep playing fiercely throughout the remainder of the season.

“These girls have a lot of depth. All six have the capability of scoring very well,” said Lafnear.

On Thursday, Jan. 19, the team will compete against Troy Athens at home.