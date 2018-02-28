Lady cagers heading into district play

Oxford’s girls varsity basketball pulled a win over on Birmingham Seaholm last week before later falling to Birmingham Groves

On Feb. 20, the team beat Seaholm with a 46-33 score before falling to Groves on Feb. 22 with a 55-40 score.

The Wildcats played a tough game against Groves, battling it out to the end. Forward Lauren Methner had 12 points, eight rebounds, and created back-to-back turn overs in the press for the Wildcats.

“I’m excited to see what’s next for Lauren,” said Head Coach Rachel Bryer. “She has led by example all year, and continues to improve daily.”

Mackenzie Methner had nine points, five rebounds, and five steals, while HaLaya Cato had eight points. “My team is selfless and plays as one,” Bryer added. “This is a large part of why I’m sad to see our four seniors go (Kaitlyn Bean, Olivia Clark, Darian Graves, and Lila Haddan). I’m going to miss these seniors, but I can’t wait to see them succeed off the court. That’s where it counts the most.”

This was the Lady Cats last regular season home game. On Wednesday, Feb. 28, the Lady Cats will travel to Clarkston for districts.