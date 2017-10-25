Lady Cat golfers take ninth at Regionals

Connect on Linked in

Oxford’s Lady Wildcats golfers took ninth place with a score of 434 at the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) Regionals, held at the Farmington Hills Golf Course October 12.

In her final competitive match as a Wildcat, senior captain Lauren Yankee led the team in scoring with a 91.

Senior Abby Smiles shot a 117 that day.

“She is the epitome of dedication and sportsmanship,” said Head Coach Gretchen Gabler.

Junior captain

Caity Hopman carded a 110.

Elizabeth Grabowski, a sophomore, shot a 116.

Freshman Kate Dietiker also competed that day.

“Kate is a great athlete and will be a major part of our team for the next three years,” said Gabler.

The team ends the season with a 1-4-2 score overall.

Gabler thanks the community for its support this season.