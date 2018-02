The Oxford girls basketball team improved to 7-2 in the OAA White Feb. 1 thanks to a 61-54 win over West Bloomfield.

HaLaya Cato had 22 points while pulling down six rebounds, Lauren Methner had 13 points, and Mackie Methner had 11 points for the Wildcats.

The Lady Wildcats are now 12-3 overall on the season.

Up next, the team goes up against Royal Oak on the home court Friday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.