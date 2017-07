All types of watercraft participated in the Second Annual Lakeville Boat Parade held Saturday afternoon. Part of the fun was a decorating contest. Here are the winners:

In the Most Original category, the Beckeman family took first place, Tony and Brenda Donato earned second place, and Joe and Jan Michael came in third.

In the Most Gorgeous category, the Osborne family won first prize, Mike and Kathy Bartlett took second and the Smith/Weatherheads finished with the bronze.