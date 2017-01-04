Last wreath

Kim Burean, service project coordinator for Boy Scout Troop 366, lays the last of more than 200 evergreen wreaths, purchased by the scouts with community support, on the grave of a veteran buried in Oxford. Many of the wreaths were placed on Dec. 17, but due to the thick blanket of snow, not all the graves could be found that day. Once the snow melted, the rest were laid Dec. 28. The vast majority were placed on veterans’ graves in Ridgelawn Memorial Cemetery. There were some extra wreaths that ended up being laid in the Oxford Township cemetery on the south side of W. Burdick St.