Leader editor receives seven MPA awards

The results are in and the lucky number is seven.

That’s how many awards Oxford Leader Editor C.J. Carnacchio won in the 2016 Michigan Press Association (MPA) Better Newspaper Contest.

“I’m so humbled and grateful,” said the 40-year-old Oxford Village resident. “Being recognized by your peers – people who truly understand what this job entails day in and day out – is always special. Thank you to the judges.”

This year’s contest consisted of 3,384 entries submitted by 107 Michigan newspapers/individual members. The Leader competed in Weekly Class D/Specialty Publications.

In the Best Column category, Carnacchio earned both first and third places.

He won first place for his Feb. 3, 2016 column, “Public officials should pay their bills, not have conflicts.”

The judges wrote, “Skillful blend of investigation into public records and spot-on commentary about important public proposals. This is work that makes a difference – or should.”

A June 8, 2016 column entitled, “Locals should fight proposed RTA tax,” earned Carnacchio third place as well.

Of this piece, the judges wrote, “Kudos to you . . . on the courage it took to publish what you really feel instead of getting it out of your system and then shelving it.”

Carnacchio walked away with two awards in the Feature Story category.

He received second place for his Jan. 13, 2016 story, “Ex-congressman’s records found in local basement.”

The judges wrote, “An intriguing tale, with still some questions remaining that might not ever be answered. This story was an entertaining read.”

Third place was awarded to Carnacchio for his Sept. 15, 2015 piece, “Sharing memories of Ground Zero.”

“In a time where the United States seems more divided than ever, this story is a stark reminder of how Americans came together that fateful day 15 years ago – and continue to do so when the chips are down and tragedies strike,” the judges wrote.

In the Photo Story category, Carnacchio won second place for a June 15, 2016 photo page entitled, “Busy Day at Clear Lake.” It featured images from a building-wide event at Clear Lake Elementary that focused on people who help others, such as nurses, firefighters, veterans and dog rescuers.

“Nice dominant photos of the girls with the dog and the sack-racing boys,” the judges wrote. “Colorful photos are pleasing to the eye.”





Carnacchio took second place in the Feature Photo category for a May 12, 2016 photo (see right) entitled, “Gimme that muffin!”

The judges called it a “cute impromptu moment.”

The last award was an honorable mention in the Best Editorial category for the June 22, 2016 editorial, “Kudos to Dolan, Kennis and Bossardet for making the right call on dispatch.”

“Direct and to the point, the editorial comes down on the side of a significant annual savings, while acknowledging the potential, but likely temporary, job loss for fewer than a dozen people,” the judges wrote. “The editorial gives a pat on the back for the public servants who made what may, on (the) surface, be an unpopular decision.”

Carnacchio was grateful to both his wife of 16 years, Connie Miller, and the Sherman family, owner of the Leader, for their support.

“None of this would be possible without the love, support and understanding of my fantastic wife,” he said. “She’s my proofreader, she’s my sounding board, she’s my conscience, she’s my cheerleader, she’s my rock when everything else in the world is uncertain. These awards are just as much hers as they are mine.”

“As for the Shermans, they are terrific folks to work for,” Carnacchio continued. “They’ve never failed to have my back and give me whatever I need to thrive as a journalist. In 1999, they took a chance on a 23-year-old fresh out of the University of Michigan and I’m certainly glad they did because I haven’t just built a career in Oxford, I’ve created a wonderful life. The Shermans don’t get enough thank-yous from me, or this community.”

Since joining the Leader in May 1999, Carnacchio has now earned a total of 89 awards for his writing and photography skills from the MPA, Detroit Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists and the National Newspaper Association.