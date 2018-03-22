Legacy liquor license clears twp. hurdle

Christian Mills, owner of Legacy 925 (formerly the Legacy Center), is one step closer to obtaining a liquor license for the restaurant/bar he wants to open in his 208,000-square-foot recreation/sports/entertainment facility in Oxford Township.

Last week, township officials voted 4-3 to approve the issuance of a new Class C liquor license – which allows for the sale and consumption of beer, wine and spirits – for Mills’ 55,000-square-foot space.

Based on the floor plan shown during the meeting, the licensed premises is to include a 190-seat restaurant/bar, 500-seat theater/event center, full-size bowling alley, micro-bowling, foot bowling and a stationary food truck to serve as a kitchen.

As part of the motion, officials stated “no outside dining will be permitted until it is approved” by the township board.

During his 39-slide Power Point presentation that lasted nearly 40 minutes, Mills told officials having a liquor license is “critical to our success.”

“I put millions of dollars into the event center, into our bar/restaurant and it’s really what people are asking for,” he said. “If it wasn’t, I wouldn’t have done it. I would have done something else. It’s something that’s really needed and missing in our community.”

Voting in favor of the liquor license were township trustees Jack Curtis, Margaret Payne, Patti Durr and Elgin Nichols.

Voting against it were Supervisor Bill Dunn, Treasurer Joe Ferrari and Clerk Curtis Wright.

The township’s approval is actually a recommendation that gets forwarded to the state Liquor Control Commission (LCC), which has the final say over whether the license is granted.

“Every place that has family entertainment includes alcohol,” Mills said.

He cited examples of other “family entertainment facilities” that serve alcoholic beverages such as Ultimate Soccer Arenas in Pontiac, C.J. Barrymore’s in Clinton Township, Joe Dumars Fieldhouse in Shelby Township and Detroit, and Chuck E. Cheese’s.

“If it wasn’t necessary for these businesses to have alcohol, I doubt that Chuck E. Cheese would put that in their model,” Mills said. “I think it’s a critical part of our business plan.”

The hours of operation for the licensed premises would be Monday through Wednesday 11 a.m. to midnight; Thursday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.; and Sunday 11 a.m. to midnight. It will employ 40 to 100 people including management staff.

As part of his application to the state, Mills submitted permit applications for Sunday AM sales, dance/entertainment, extended hours, a portable bar cart and an outdoor patio.

He explained to officials his need for each.

The Sunday AM sales permit would allow alcohol to be served at special events and private parties, such as bridal and baby showers, between 7 a.m. and noon.

“We don’t intend on opening our bar on a routine basis before noon,” Mills said.

As for the dance/entertainment permit, Mills said that’s a “formality” that’s required so a space can be provided for people to dance.

With regard to the extended hours permit, Mills explained it would not allow the service or consumption of any alcohol after 2 a.m., however, it is required by the LCC in order to conduct after-hours gatherings on licensed premises.

For example, Legacy 925 has previously hosted all-night or lock-in events for church youth groups and scouts, and plans to host Oxford High’s Senior All-Night Party this year.

“We’re not asking to serve alcohol after 2 o’clock,” Mils said. “But in order to have people in the event center . . . or bowling or accessing any of those activities in the licensed area, we need to have a special permit that’s reviewed (and) managed by MLCC.”

Mills noted these all-night/lock-in events are “an important part of our revenue stream.”

As for the portable bar cart permit, he said having this is “not just necessary, it’s critical” for hosting weddings, private parties and corporate events in order to keep those guests separated from the regular bar that’s open to the general public.

“It’s kind of standard practice,” Mills said.

He stressed the portable bar cart could not be used anywhere else at Legacy 925, except for within the confines of the licensed premises. For example, it could not be used in the common hallways or at the Urban Air Trampoline Park, a tavern license (beer and wine sales only) for which was rejected by the township board in a 7-0 vote last October.

As for the outdoor patio permit, Mills explained, “We have poured a cement pad in preparation for a future patio” that would allow patrons to eat and drink outside.

“The patio will not have a bar on it, so there will not be a bar outside,” he noted.

Even if the LCC approves the outdoor patio permit, Mills agreed it would not open unless approved by a vote of the township board.

“We’re giving you back the control,” he told officials.

Mills noted Oxford is already “full of outdoor patios.”

“This is not a new concept,” he said.

As examples, he cited the outdoor seating at the 24th Street Sports Tavern, Oxford Tap, HomeGrown Brewing Co., Ox Bar and Grill, Red Knapp’s American Grill and the Boulder Pointe Golf Club and Banquet Center, all of which have nearby residential areas.

During his presentation, Mills stressed that Boulder Pointe not only has an outdoor patio, it also has a bar cart that travels all over the course, serving alcohol to golfers.

“To the best of our knowledge since 2000, there haven’t been any noise complaints (regarding Boulder Pointe),” said Mills, who noted, according to the township, the only complaints have been about golf balls in residents’ yards and lawn mowing starting before 7 a.m.

Concerns were expressed about the potential outdoor patio, allowing alcohol there and its impact, particularly when it comes to noise, on the nearby Stony Lake Village condos.

“There’s some people that have lived there for 15 years,” said condo resident Les Pratt. “It’s a very quiet, private, nature-filled area. There’s a lot of good people in there and we’re concerned about the drinking, possible events being held in the parking lot (and elsewhere outdoors).”

Pratt urged township officials to “think of us” and “our homes” when making their decisions because “looking out from our homes,” it’s “a very short distance to the back of the Legacy building.”

In response to concerns from some Stony Lake condo residents, Mills said, “I don’t think we’ve disrespected or disturbed any of our neighbors because we certainly haven’t had (any complaints) as such.”

“We’ve proven that we’re respectful neighbors,” he said. “We’ve been in business two-and-a-half years and we’ve done nothing but improve this property for everyone surrounding the Legacy Center.”

Mills indicated he understands there is “fear” on the part of some condo residents because “people don’t like change,” but he doesn’t believes Legacy has done anything to engender any fear.

“I feel like if we were disrespectful to our neighbors, there’d be more than three people sitting here (in the audience) today,” he said.

During the meeting, Trustee Curtis sent text messages to Oakland County Sheriff’s Lt. Scott Patterson and Sgt. Frank Lenz, of the Oxford substation, and he said they indicated “there have been zero complaints (about) the Legacy Center for any violations.”

Mills also cited a Dec. 11, 2017 email from Stony Lake Village Association President Karen Keller to Supervisor Dunn.

In it, Keller stated the association board “has not taken a stand one way or another on the Legacy Center,” however, “we do feel it is a real asset to the community.”

“What they have provided for all ages is just great,” she wrote. “It is a well-run organization.”

Pratt said the condo association has provided its residents with “no information whatsoever” regarding Legacy 925, so “I find it strange that person writes in a manner that it looks like it represents us.”

Concerns were also expressed regarding what type of security Legacy will have in place to deal with potential alcohol-related issues involving patrons.

According to Mills, all of the wait staff and management will be TIPS (Training for Intervention Procedures) certified. TIPS is a program designed to prevent intoxication, underage drinking and drunk driving.

“Bartenders will be instructed to deny service to someone, who in their opinion, appears to be inebriated or underage,” Mills noted.

Nick Walls, director of operations for Legacy, told the township board that the facility utilizes off-duty Lake Orion Village police officers as part of its security team.

“They carry their badges,” he said.

“Their badges don’t mean a thing here,” retorted Dunn. “Once they leave that village, they’re just like me.”

As for firearms, Walls indicated it’s up to the off-duty cops to decide if they wish to carry them, but they’re not required by Legacy to do so. “Most of them don’t,” he said. “They don’t think it’s a place for that.”

Although he voted against granting a liquor license, Dunn noted that’s only because the township attorney, Gary Rentrop, stated the operating plan for the proposed restaurant/bar “has got a couple of flaws.”

“I’m in favor of (granting the license), but I have to listen to my attorney,” the supervisor explained. “And he says that we should put it off and get a rock-solid plan.”

“I cannot stress enough that it is critical (that) an operating agreement is in place (regarding) what will take place (on the premises). This becomes the township’s basis to prevent adverse uses of the premises in the future,” Rentrop wrote in a March 14 email to the township.

Dunn told Mills he wants an ironclad operating plan to ensure “that you’re not going to be able to circumvent the township and what we want.”

And if Rentrop “says there’s holes in it . . . . I’m not going to go against that,” he said.

“I’m for your project, but I have to take care of the township,” the supervisor noted.

Dunn wanted to wait a month before voting on the license.

But Mills said delaying the decision “another 30 days . . . just kills our business.” He noted that following the township’s recommendation, the issue goes back to the LCC for another 90 days.

Ferrari agreed with Dunn.

“We have to think, as the board, (about) what other things could happen there,” said the treasurer. For example, he said what if in addition to lock-ins, Legacy decided to conduct raves (large dance parties) there.

“We’ve got to think about other possible options,” Ferrari said.

In response, Mills said “as long as we meet the rules” set forth by the state and township ordinances and “we’re not impacting our neighbors,” what difference does it make what goes on inside the building.

“Why is it that you want to regulate that? . . . Why is it that you’re concerned about what we do to drive business and make it a success? . . . Why do you want to restrict our business and try to control our business as long as I’m meeting the requirements (of the state and community)?” he asked.

Wright noted he didn’t feel comfortable voting in favor of the liquor license because there were still too many question marks for him.

“I need to have those questions answered to make a solid decision,” the clerk said.

Despite their opposition, the three full-time elected officials found themselves outvoted by the trustees.

Trustee Curtis noted all of his concerns had been addressed and if Mills were ever to violate LCC rules, he could be fined “severely” and lose his license.

Trustee Nichols told Mills, “I have no intention of running your business.”

“You know how to do it and I don’t think we ought to get into (the) business of running his business,” he said. “That’s my opinion.”