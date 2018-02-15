Legion Auxiliary honors public safety personnel

Police officers and firefighters who spend their days and nights safeguarding the lives and property of Oxford residents were recognized for their hard work and dedication during a special awards ceremony held Sunday afternoon at American Legion Post 108.

Following a buffet dinner, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 108 presented certificates of appreciation to members of the Oxford Fire Department, Oxford Village Police Department and Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

“It’s an honor to be here,” said village Police Chief Mike Solwold. “We really appreciate it. Thanks for going all out for us.”

Solwold expressed his gratitude for the ongoing cooperation between local agencies and praised his fellow public safety workers for all they do.

“I’m glad to work in this town and have these partnerships, and I’m proud of every single one of you guys that are here today,” he said.

A member of each public safety agency was singled out to receive special honors for their commitment to their job, service to the community and willingness to go above and beyond the call of duty.

Police Officer of the Year:

Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Louwaert

Sheriff’s Lt. Scott Patterson, commander of the Oxford Township substation, described Louwaert as a “valuable asset” and praised him for “his drive, his determination and his attention to detail.”

Louwaert, a 1990 Oxford High School graduate, has served with the sheriff’s office for 21 years.

He’s been assigned to the Oxford substation since 2001. He spent seven years solving cases as the substation’s detective.

He also has 12 years of experience as a sniper and tactical officer for the sheriff’s office.

In 2016, Louwaert became Oxford’s school liaison officer and began serving the district’s high school, middle school and five elementary schools.

Patterson said Louwaert has forged “productive relationships” with school staff and administration, and “gained the confidence” of students and parents, alike.

“His work ethic is second to none,” the lieutenant said. “He’s been a great partner and a great friend for all these years that we’ve been together.”

Louwaert was grateful to be honored for the work he does, especially by local veterans.

“It’s nice to be recognized by people that I believe have served our community way more than I have,” he said.

To Louwaert, the “most rewarding part” of his job is helping people and “being able to stick up for the little guy.”

Police Officer of the Year:

Oxford Village’s Paula Grech

Grech “has been nothing but dedicated to this agency,” according to Solwold.

The chief described her as always “ready to jump in (with) both feet” whenever anything is needed or asked of her.

That attitude was especially helpful last year as the department dealt with a number of staffing changes.

Every time Grech was asked to fill a shift, whether it was days, afternoons or midnights, Solwold said her response was the same – “Hey, whatever you need, chief.”

Grech has been with the village agency on a part-time basis since 2009. She’s worked in law enforcement for about 15 years, spending time in Keego Harbor and with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office before being hired by Oxford.

After raising her children, Grech decided to enter the field of law enforcement.

“It’s something I always wanted to do,” she said. “I guess you could say I was a little bit of a late bloomer . . . (but it was) definitely the right choice.”

Grech was grateful to be named Police Officer of the Year.

“This means a lot to me (given) that I’m so close to the end of my career,” she said. “This is precious to me.”

It was particularly meaningful to her to have the award presented by Solwold, who she’s worked under for a number of years, first as sergeant and now as chief.

“That makes it even more special,” Grech said.

Grech’s most memorable moment on the job occurred in 2016 when she and a fellow officer saved a resident’s life.

The resident was unconscious, not breathing and had no pulse.

Grech and her fellow officer immediately began administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and continued until paramedics arrived. During that time, the resident started to breathe again on his own.

“We brought him back. That was a wonderful, wonderful feeling,” she said.

Reserve Police Officer of the Year:

Oxford Village’s Jacob Wainz

Although he’s only been a reserve officer for Oxford Village since September 2015, Wainz is well thought of and liked by his fellow officers.

Officer Sean Brown, coordinator of the reserve program, said when he started asking around about who should receive this honor, the name Jacob Wainz was on everyone’s lips.

Last year, Wainz logged more than 300 hours patrolling the roads and working special events. Reserve officers are not paid as they are volunteers and they’re required to work at least eight hours per month.

He’s participated in numerous arrests, responded to many calls and “always seeks to learn as much about the job as he can,” Brown said. He’s usually one of the first officers to sign up for special events or details and tries to ride with road officers “as much as he can.”

“Thank you, Jake, for your dedication and service to this agency,” Brown said.

“I can stand up here and talk all day long about how valuable our reserves are to us and it still won’t be enough,” Solwold said.

The Officer of the Year award “means a lot” to Wainz, especially because it shows his fellow officers acknowledge and appreciate his contributions to the department.

“I’m just kind of overwhelmed right now,” he said.

Although he works as an engineer for an alternative fuel systems company in Wixom, Wainz said, “I always wanted to go into law enforcement.”

“I love doing it,” he said.

Wainz genuinely enjoys helping people, building relationships and interacting with the community, whether it’s at Concerts in Centennial Park during the summer or handing out candy to kids on Halloween.

“That’s honestly my favorite part,” he said.

Firefighter of the Year:

Oxford Fire Capt.

Benjamin “B.J.” Stapp

A full-time member of the Oxford Fire Department since November 2006, Stapp jumps in wherever he’s needed “without being asked,” according to Chief Pete Scholz.

With the department’s Emergency Medical Services coordinator out on a worker’s compensation claim, Scholz said Stapp has helped fill the gap by taking over training duties and “constantly researching the latest technology that’s available,” especially for cardiac care.

The chief said Stapp has definitely helped raise the level of care provided to the community.

“It’s a big honor to be recognized,” Stapp said.

Some parental advice led him to a career in firefighting.

“My mom actually told me that I should do it,” Stapp said. “I listened to her for once in my life and she was right.”

Stapp was promoted to sergeant in January 2012 and captain in July 2016.

His favorite part of the job is showing up on “somebody’s worst day” and being able to help “make a difference” in their life under the most difficult circumstances.

Stapp values the “bonds” he’s developed over the years with his fellow firefighters. To him, they’re not just co-workers, they’re his brothers and sisters

“There’s a lot of good people (in the department),” he said.

Reserve Police Officer of the Year: Sheriff’s Sgt. Ed Everhard

Patterson selected Everhard, who was unable to attend the awards ceremony, because he “really steps up” and puts in “a lot of hours” to ensure Oxford always has enough reserve officers scheduled to cover special events throughout the year, including the Seymour Celebration, Tough Mudder and Shop with a Hero.

“His professionalism is top-notch,” the lieutenant said.