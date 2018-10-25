Let’s go seniors! Beat Davison!

Seniors 4AWEBFollowing the Oxford varsity football team’s 35-0 victory over Troy Athens Friday to end regular season play, the seniors posed for a photo. The Cats will start the playoffs on Friday, Oct. 26 with a 7 p.m. home game against Davison.

Front: Joe Vackaro. Second row: Jack Gordon, Trent Myre, Thomas Wandrie, Austin Schlicht, Joey Miller, Sam McMaken and Gideon Sparks. Third row: Lochlan Palmrose, Kyle Cavan, Liam Hillary, Matt Curtis, Tommy Day, Ronnie Green and Dean Klingensmith. Back row: Marcus Hufnagel, Caleb Tabert, Sam Barrott, Evan Brunning, Jerome Roberson, Grant Kornburger and Brandon Groedl. Photo by Matt Johnson.

