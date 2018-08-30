Library board explores options to fund new facility

For the Addison Township Library’s Board of Trustees, a new facility has been a long dreamt of project. After having a poorly received proposal in 2010, the board is once again exploring the option of a new facility.

Because of the saving and fund-raising efforts by the library, it looks like Addison’s reading enthusiasts just might be getting a new library in the next few years.

The library is currently located in a strip mall at 1400 Rochester Rd. Though that building has served the library well, Director Jaema Berman says the library is starting to outgrow this facility and is looking to offer more private and community space for visitors.

Clocking in at nearly two hours, the board’s 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21 meeting hosted members of the public and ideas surrounding a new facility, planning for that facility and financial options for payments and down payments.

Berman has been saving, cutting costs when necessary, fund-raising and selling desirable books in the last few years, resulting in $460,000 in savings for the library. Based on where this year’s budget is, the library is expecting to come in with $30,000 to spare as well.

This puts the board in a relatively comfortable position to start seeking building plans and considering what a reasonable cost will look like. The saved funds also put the board in a position in which it may not need to take out a loan right away or ask the public for a millage, though a loan may be explored later on.

“We’re good at saving and spending less,” said Board President James Baldiga. “I’d also say we’re good at getting donations.”

To get the ball rolling on the probable construction, which the board hopes to start next summer so as not to be in conflict with the library’s current lease, a number of ideas to help build a new facility affordably were discussed.

The library owns 3.8 acres of the land across from its current location, and the board is considering selling some of that land, which has lake access, to raise money and make best use of it since the library would have little use for the lake.

Selling off the land closest to the lake would also allow the library to focus on the probable site for a new facility, which is higher, level with the road and could host the proposed 4,500-5,000 square ft. building.

But, board members will officially decide what to do with the land after a site evaluation is done. Estimates for a land evaluation, which would include soil borings, a topographical survey and tree survey, are about $14,700. Part of the land was a sand quarry in years past, so the question of a strong foundation will need to be explored.

Board member James Elsarelli is currently speaking with several construction companies to secure the best price for this site evaluation.

Once this assessment is done, the board will be able to pursue a site plan and the members can put their visions for a new facility on paper.

In this site plan, cost cutting measures can be taken if building costs are more than expected. For instance, some of the new facility’s planned meeting rooms could be made with cubicle walls instead of proper walls, giving the board the option to finish the full building project at a later time if needed.

“Our (monetary) numbers are really good and should support us going forward,” Berman said. “I think we can support the building of a new library, and that’s exciting.”

The board will vote on these measures and its 2019 budget at its next meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 18, with the plan of continually making progress toward a new building.