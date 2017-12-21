Lions Club makes Christmas merry for 50 households





Santa’s elves aren’t the only ones busy this time of year.

Members of the Oxford Lions Club gathered at the Oxford United Methodist Church Dec. 14 to spread some holiday cheer to the less fortunate.

They put together Christmas packages filled with delicious food, new clothes, new toys and household items.

This year, the Lions Club spent approximately $8,700 on 50 households containing 109 individuals – 46 children, 35 adults and 28 senior citizens.

To help finance this charitable endeavor, the Lions Club raised a little more than $5,000 during its Goodfellow newspaper drive held Nov. 30 to Dec. 2.

The Oxford Leader donated 1,000 papers for Lions Club members to sell on the street.

The Oxford Meijer donated $3,000 in gift cards, which were used to purchase food and Christmas presents.

Each household received either a turkey (ranging from 10 to 17-plus pounds) or a ham (5 pounds and up), plus gravy, stuffing, potatoes and an assortment of other groceries.