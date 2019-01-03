Lions Club thanks those who helped with annual Goodfellow fund-raiser

The Oxford Lions Club would like to thank all of the people who helped make our annual Christmas Baskets Project a great success.

The Club could not complete this project without the help of the Oxford Leader, the Oakland Press, Meijer of Oxford, the Oxford Middle School, the School Bus Garage, American Axle : Oxford A.A.M.Division, Advanced Auto Trends, Lightning Technologies, and Flagstar branches in Goodison and Oxford’s Food Drives, Vaughn Custom Sports’ & the Chamber of Commerce/ Oxford Police Toy Drives.

Plus, we want to thank everyone who bought Goodfellow newspapers for the donations of $5,921. In addition, we are grateful to those who made monetary contributions, including Cub Scout Pack 366 and the Oxford Meijer Store.

This year the Lions Club provided food and/or clothing for a total of 55 house holds in our community. This number included 48 children and 21 seniors and 54 adults, for a total of 123 Oxford residents. We had our distribution on Dec. 13 out of the Oxford United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.

Merry Christmas to one and all!

Yours in community service,

Ron Wood

Oxford Lions Club President