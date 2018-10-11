Local microbrewery offers craft beers in cans

What could be better than sipping a fresh pint of craft beer at a popular microbrewery operating inside a historic building that’s been renovated to give it a hip vibe?

How about enjoying a cold one in the comfort of your living room, safe in the knowledge there’s more waiting in the refrigerator?

HomeGrown Brewing Company, located at 28 N. Washington St. in downtown Oxford, just made it easier to do the latter.

On Oct. 2, it began making some of its beers available for take-out in 16-ounce cans.

Seven types of beers can be purchased in four-packs for $12 to $20 each.

“We wanted to give people more options,” said Head Brewer Joe Powers. “Not everyone wants to take a whole growler home.”

Growlers are half-gallon containers that allow customers to fill up at HomeGrown and transport their favorite craft beers anywhere.

The only problem is once a growler is opened, air gets in and the beer must be drunk “within a day or so” before it goes flat, Joe explained.

However, a 64-ounce four-pack gives customers the same amount of beer for the same price, but allows them to sip at their leisure, while the rest stays fresh. There’s no rush.

“It’s a convenience thing,” Joe said.

Unlike some mass-produced beers where the taste between tap and can is noticeably different, Joe assured there’s no flavor gap between the two at HomeGrown.

“The taste is great,” Joe said. “I don’t think people will notice a difference.”

John Powers, co-owner of HomeGrown, explained the two things that “destroy” canned and bottled beer are “agitation and oxygen.”

Unlike beers brewed elsewhere in the state, country or world, HomeGrown’s cans are not traveling great distances to get to consumers, so they’re not getting jostled along the way.

“It’s not sitting on a truck going to a store. It’s not sitting around in a warehouse,” John said. “We’re canning it here. You take it home, put it in your refrigerator, you open it up.”

HomeGrown also makes sure to fill its cans up “all the way,” according to Joe, so there’s no air trapped inside to negatively impact the flavor.

Two of HomeGrown’s six core beers are available by can. They are Whamber Ale (American amber ale) and Ruck-A-Chuck IPA (American IPA).

“If they sell well, we’ll probably have all of our core beers (available) in cans,” Joe said. “I’d like to see that.”

Five seasonal beers, which are no longer on tap, can also be purchased in cans while supplies last. They are DIPA-potomus (Double IPA), Zephyros (Hazy IPA), Wee Nessie (Scottish wee heavy), Red Sheeran (Irish red) and Cherry Saison.

Jeff Powers, general manager at HomeGrown, designed the unique artwork that adorns every can. He was “inspired by the art noveau poster designs of the ‘60s and ‘70s, stained-glass imagery and traditional block printing methods.”

Since opening in April 2017, HomeGrown Brewing Company has sold more than 93,000 pints of beer.