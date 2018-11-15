Local places collecting for sheriff’s ‘Coats for the Cold’

Three places in Oxford are collecting new or clean, gently-used coats for Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard’s 31st Annual “Coats for the Cold” drive.

Between now and Nov. 30, folks can donate coats at Genisys Credit Union (168 S. Lapeer Rd.), Coldwell Banker Professionals (1370 S. Lapeer Rd.) and the Oakland County Sheriff’s Oxford substation at 310 Dunlap Rd.

“With the needs of the community being so great, we are asking folks to give generously this year,” Bouchard said. “We want to fill up every box with coats and get them to those who need them.”

“Coats for the Cold” is once again partnering with the Oakland Pet Adoption Center. For each coat donated (up to five coats), individual donors may take $10 off (up to $50 off) the cost of adopting a dog or cat from the center. Each coat drop-off site has coupons available.