Lowe hired as building official, ordinance officer for Addison

When one door closes, another opens.

This was especially true at a Feb. 13 Addison Township board meeting, when board members voted unanimously to appoint township employee Doug Lowe to the position of Building Official-Ordinance Officer, after longtime Building Official Mike Boisvert retired.

Boisvert served in the position for over a decade.

“I have the greatest respect for my predecessor, Mike Boisvert,” said Lowe. “He did a great job while he was here and I think the community owes him a debt of gratitude.”





Lowe, a Leonard resident, has served as a contract plumbing, mechanical, and building inspector in the township since 2007.

“He’s highly qualified and this man has every certification (available),” said Supervisor Bruce Pearson. “He has spent his life and career in the (plumbing, heating/cooling, and mechanical) business… I have all the faith in him. He’s very knowledgeable and I think people will see how knowledgeable he really is when they come in to see him.”

Lowe has nearly 40 years of experience in plumbing and mechanical contracting for both commercial and residential projects.

In the past, he has been involved in contracting projects at the University of Michigan, General Motors and the Palace of Auburn Hills.

In his new position, Lowe will be responsible for issuing building permits and inspecting construction to ensure construction codes are being met within Addison Township.

Lowe will also put his years of plumbing and mechanical experience to work to complete projects throughout the township.

“I’ve been associated with Addison Township for many years and I am really enamored with the accomplishments that have been made over the last eight years with the supervisor and the great team that he has… It’s a great community. When I heard that I was going to be appointed, I was very happy with that,” said Lowe.

Lowe said his biggest focus will be on the modernization and upgrading of the building department’s various systems in the building department, so township officials can be more efficient and more responsive to the needs of the community.