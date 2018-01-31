Lyle Allen Cook, of Lapeer (formerly of Oxford and Taylor), died on January 25, 2018. He was 85.

Lyle was born July 4, 1932 to Jay R. and Eva Cook. He graduated from Romulus High School, class of 1952. Lyle served his country proudly for eight years in the U.S. Army. He served during the Korean War.

Lyle went on to work for General Motors for 34 years. He worked on the receiving dock at Fisher Body in Livonia.

He married Gladys Forbis on April 2, 1983 in Las Vegas, NV.

Lyle was a tinkerer, always out in the garage tinkering on something. In later years, he enjoyed casinos and watching television.

Lyle loved his dog, Tony.

Lyle is survived by his wife Gladys; daughters: Corinne (Steven) Waters of Weatherford, TX and Dorene (Donald) Ferguson of Brownstown, MI; three step-children: Monte (Charlotte) Babb of Brown City, Cinda (Jess) Hart of Sellersburg, IN and Jacklyn (Gary) Blackstock of Bad Axe; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three sisters: Betty Jo Horan of Allen Park, Iola Suggs of Lincoln Park and Alice May Carter of Melvindale. Lyle was preceded in death by his brother, Leon Cook; sister, Deva Sliz and his parents.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Walter Fraser Post 108, 130 E Drahner Rd, Oxford, MI 48371

Lyle’s funeral service was held on Saturday, January 27 at Muir Brothers, Lapeer. Pastor Carol Ann Middel officiated. A graveside service with full military honors immediately followed at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Lapeer.