Man accused of using gun to threaten friend

An 18-year-old Oxford man is accused of threatening his friend with a firearm last week.

Brendan Hikade was arraigned by Magistrate Marie Soma in Rochester Hills 52-3 District Court on one count of felonious assault, one count of possession of a firearm while intoxicated, and one count of possession/consumption of alcohol by a minor.

Hikade was released from county jail after posting 10 percent of a $5,000 bond.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s report, Hikade called his 18-year-old friend to the 2000 block of W. Oakwood Rd. July 16 at 7:30 p.m., stating there was something wrong with his vehicle.

This friend then followed Hikade back to his home, located in the 3000 block of Estate Dr., to ensure he made it there safely.

According to the friend, Hikade began drinking beer and was walking around carrying his gun case before the two became involved in a verbal argument.

During the argument, Hikade allegedly pulled his 9-millimeter pistol out of the case and pointed it at the victim, threatening to shoot him before running into a wooded area behind the home. The sheriff’s K-9 Unit was called to the scene and, while tracking the suspect, a deputy found Hikade attempting to hide behind a tree in the 600 block of Drahner Rd., according to the report.

Deputies observed that Hikade smelled of intoxicants at the time of his arrest. When questioned, Hikade confirmed he had been drinking, according to the report.