Man allegedly beats girlfriend, threatens her with gun

A 37-year-old Oxford Twp. man accused of assaulting his live-in girlfriend, pointing a gun at her and threatening to kill her was arraigned Tuesday in Rochester Hills 52-3 District Court.

Jason Guye is facing four felony charges and a misdemeanor. He’s charged with assault with a dangerous weapon (a four-year felony), two counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony (a two-year felony), possession of firearms by a felon (a five-year felony) and domestic violence (a 93-day misdemeanor).

Bond was set at $25,000.

It all started on Sunday night when Guye’s girlfriend, a 44-year-old Oxford woman, fled her home and called police after he allegedly beat her.

Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Parkhurst Estates Mobile Home Park’s Worthington Dr. to investigate.

When officers arrived, the woman was sitting on her front porch in tears and was visibly injured, according to the report. She was escorted behind a patrol car for her protection.

The woman stated she and Guye had been going through a tough time in their relationship and she had been trying to gather her things to leave the home. He protested and they began to argue.

She told deputies that, while they were arguing, Guye started pushing and hitting her, then threw a beer can at her, which spilled over her neck, the report stated.

Guye then allegedly threw his girlfriend on the ground and began kicking her in the ribs. According to the report, deputies at the scene observed the woman had a difficult time standing up straight and was clutching her left side.

Before the woman fled the home, she told deputies Guye pointed a handgun at her and declared, “I should just (expletive) kill you,” which sent her running to a neighbor’s home.

When officers heard Guye had guns, the Oxford and Lake Orion village police departments were called to the scene to provide assistance by shutting down Worthington Dr.

The home’s windows were covered, so officers could not make contact with Guye inside the home. While officers tried to contact him via cell phone, Oxford firefighters transported the woman to McLaren Oakland hospital in Pontiac for treatment. She declined to fill out a witness statement because she said her injuries made her unable to write.

While talking on the phone with deputies, Guye insisted he was not the abuser, but the victim. He told officers his girlfriend had come over and started calling him names, so he told her to gather her things and leave. He said he started yelling for help when she started pushing him because she used to be in the United States Army and “knows how to fight.” He also told officers she had given him two black eyes, the report stated.

Guye repeatedly told officers he had no guns, “just throwing stars and swords,” and he denied hitting his girlfriend. A friend of Guye’s later confirmed he had witnessed the girlfriend appear to hit him, but he didn’t stay long because it was “none of his business,” the report stated.

When Guye later exited the home, officers observed no signs of fresh injury. Guye said he did not need medical treatment.

He gave officers permission to search his home. A rifle and handgun were found and confiscated as evidence.

Deputies also discovered “multiple marijuana plants” growing inside two rooms.

The Narcotics Enforcement Team was advised and indicated it would look into Guye’s and his girlfriend’s status as medical marijuana caregivers, according to the report.

Guye was previously convicted of delivery of controlled substances, a felony.