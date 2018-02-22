Manager answers common questions about cross connection inspections

After sending out letters regarding its cross connection inspection program to all of its water customers, the Oxford Village office has been receiving questions from the public.

In effort to answer them, village Manager Joseph Madore wishes to clarify the following items:

• “Irrigation systems will not be inspected until this spring when the systems can have the water turned on and remain on.”

• “If your irrigation system water is not supplied by the village water system, then it does not need to be inspected.”

• “A person will need to be at the residence/business in order for the inspection to take place because the water needs to be able to be turned off/on.”

• “Only backup sump pumps that are hooked to the village water system to operate them will need to be inspected, due to the fact that they should have a backflow prevention device.”

To learn more about the inspections and why they’re being done, please see the Jan. 17 article in the Leader entitled, “Village to begin cross connection inspections to avoid penalties.” It can be found online at http://oxfordleader.com/village-to-begin-cross-connection-inspections-to-avoid-penalties/

The phone number for the village office is (248) 628-2543.