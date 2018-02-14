Marjorie M. Merritt, of Oxford, passed away on February 6, 2018. She was 92.

Loving wife of the late Albert. Dear mother of Dennis (Esther), Donna, Dale (Sherry), Douglas (Sandra), Dean (Sheila), and the late David Merritt. Cherished grandmother of Michael, Kristina, Bridget (David), Allan, Timothy, Derek (Vicky), Joseph (Deanna), Lisa (Maurice), Jennifer (Jay), Laura (Jason), Joy (Eric), Amy L. (Matt), Danielle (Tony), Amy J., Shawna (Ben), and Meghan. Great-grandmother of 26. Sister of Dorothy Caverly.

Marjorie was a lifelong resident of Oxford. She loved cooking, gardening and crocheting for her family.

Funeral services were held on February 10 at the Modetz Funeral Home, (100 E. Silverbell Rd.) in Orion. Interment was at Christian Memorial Cemetery in Rochester Hills. Suggested memorials to Great Lakes Hospice. Online guestbook www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.