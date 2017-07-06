Marlene G. Kritzman

Marlene Kritzman, nee Shagena, 81, passed of natural causes, surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, May 14. Marlene was preceded in death by her husband, Henry, who went to Heaven in Oct. of 2016. They would have been married 60 years in August. Marlene attended school and graduated at Oxford High School. In their neighborhood of 47 years, Henry was known as the man who could fix anything with a motor and one could eat off the floors of Marlene’s kitchen. Marlene took great pride in their home and raising their four children.

Marlene loved to cook, bake, read, garden, knit, sew, watch movies and play card games. Marlene loved Christmas and all the trimmings, as well as spending time with her family.

Marlene has been preceded in death by her parents, Cyrell and Adaline Shagena, of Oxford, and her brother, Cyrell. Marlene leaves behind a sister, Beatrice. She also leaves behind her four children Debra, Henry (Chuck), Carol and Daniel; ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Every day after Henry passed, Marlene would say she just wanted everything in order, so she could be with “Dad.” Some would say she couldn’t live without him and died of a broken heart.