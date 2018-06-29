Connect on Linked in

Martin G. Steudle, Sr., of Oxford, passed away on June 22, 2018. He was 83.

Beloved husband of Peggy (nee Shepperd) for 58 years. Loving father of Martin Jr. (Marlene) Steudle, Scott (Nadine) Steudle, and Kim (Gary) Cox; dear grandpa of Scott, Marc (Ashley), Shawn (Anna), Michael, Marisa, Caitlyn, Brendan, and Garrett; soon-to-be great-grandpa; brother of Alene, Sharon (Harvey), and the late Herb, Dick, David, Elsie, Helen, and Louise; brother-in-law of Nancy (Bill), and Jim (Denise).

Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Martin was a retired bricklayer.

He was a member of Michigan Bricklayer & Allied Craftworkers Union Local 2 – Michigan.

Martin was a very loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.

While he loved working around the house doing many activities, he always valued his time with his family and friends.

His biggest joy was watching his grandkids grow and participate in many sports and school activities.

A funeral service was held June 26 at Modetz Funeral Home in Orion.

Interment White Chapel Cemetery in Troy.

Suggested memorials to King of Kings Lutheran Church, 1715 S. Lapeer Rd., Lake Orion, MI 48360.

Online condolences can be made by visiting www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.