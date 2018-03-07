Martin James Bushman

Martin (Jim) James Bushman, of Oxford, passed away on March 6, 2018. He was 85.

Jim was the loving husband of the late Sheila for 58 years and the beloved father of James (Margie), of Waterford, Clark (Diane Biddinger), of Birmingham, Nora (Carl) Chadwell, of Oxford and Mary (David) Dean.

He is also survived by many loving grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his bride Sheila and their son, Robert.

Jim and Sheila were married in 1957 by Fr. George Ging at St. Joseph Catholic Church where Jim remained a lifelong member for the past 61 years.

The family will receive friends & family at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home on Thursday March 8 from 4-7p.m. Memorial Services will be held on Friday, March 9 at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Judson Center — Lahser Respite House, 4410 W. 13 Mile Road, Royal Oak, 48073 on behalf of Blake Bushman, grandson of Jim.

Reflections may be shared with the family by visiting www.sparksgriffin.com.