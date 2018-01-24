Mary Ann Podzikowski went to be with the Lord on January 19, 2018. She was 93 years old. Mary Ann was born February 13, 1924 in Detroit, to parents Edward and Mary (nee Burr) Nothaft. She grew up in Ferndale, MI and graduated in 1941, from St. James Catholic School.

She was married to Edward Podzikowski on December 27, 1945. They lived in Ferndale until 1957 when they took their growing family to Oxford, MI. Mary Ann was a loving mother who raised eight children and two granddaughters. She enjoyed following the sports events of her children and grandchildren and was an avid fan of the Detroit Tigers. After Edward passed away, Mary Ann lived with her granddaughter, Deanna and her family, and later moved to Jacksonville, FL with daughter and son-in-law, Pat and Bob Wood.

Mary Ann is survived by her children, William (Lynda), Gerald (Char), Patricia (Robert) Wood, Donald, Richard, Mary, Michael (Lelani); grandchildren Cathy, Chrissy, Cheryl (Tom) Prisby, Deanna (Todd) Hagberg, Jenna (Andy) Boone, Joel (Christina), Katrina (Todd) Staniszewski, MIranda Woodin, Leinani (Steve) Melter, Kyle (Kelli), Ryan (Kaila), Tyler, Kelani; and 20 great grandchildren.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband, parents, daughter Susan, and son-in-law Terry Curran, and sister, Margaret Neeson.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 715 N. Lapeer Rd, Lake Orion on Friday, Jan. 26 at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at the church at 10 a.m.. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery, Oxford. Visitation will take place at Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, 39 W. Burdick, Oxford on Thursday, Jan. 25th from 3-8 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m.