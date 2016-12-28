More pie? DA principal takes it on the chin





Twenty-six lucky students at Daniel Axford Elementary got to test their aim Dec. 19 as they repeatedly smooshed cream pies right in the kisser of Principal Chad Boyd.

No, there was no school-wide mutiny. It was simply a reward for their successful fund-raising efforts.

According to DA/OES PTO President Melissa Williams, nearly $27,000 was generated by this year’s Fund Run, which is the PTO’s largest fund-raiser for the schools.

The PTO spends the money in various ways such as paying for classroom supplies, technology upgrades, school assemblies, IB-related activities, staff appreciation lunches and meals.

Each of the students who participated in this year’s Pie-in-the-Face assembly raised $130 or more. The top individual fund-raiser was second-grader Eden Becker, who collected $600 in donations and received an American Girl Doll as a prize.

Even after getting pounded in the face by 26 pies, Boyd was a great sport.

“It’s a good thing I love whipped cream! Thank you everybody for participating in this year’s Fund Run,” he told the students through a mouthful of whipped cream.