More power! More power!





Oxford Township is now more than ready for the next power outage that comes its way.

Last week, a three-phase, 250-kilowatt, industrial generator, fueled by natural gas, was installed at the township hall located at 300 Dunlap Rd., just north of Seymour Lake Rd.

Purchased from the Oxford-based J&T Electrical Supply, located at 3606 Thomas Rd., the generator cost $172,945. Installation of the generator and switchboard cost an additional $89,975 and was done by Corby Energy Services, Inc., based in Belleville.

The generator is designed to do more than just keep the lights, computers and phones working for government employees while they shuffle paperwork.

It’s also there to help enhance the township’s ability to safeguard the health, safety and welfare of the public.

Supervisor Bill Dunn explained it will allow the spacious township hall to serve as a warming center in the winter and cooling center in the summer whenever the area is plagued by extreme weather conditions and power outages.

“This will give our residents, especially senior citizens, a safe place to ride things out until it’s okay to go back to their homes,” he said. “We don’t want anybody freezing to death or getting heatstroke in their own house because they don’t have electricity. They can come here.”

Dunn noted the generator will ensure the Oakland County Sheriff’s substation, located in the township hall’s lower level, will not have its ability to serve the public hindered during outages.