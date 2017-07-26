Mulberry Hills Golf Club burglarized: Investigators suspect link to Metamora Twp. robbery

ADDISON TWP. – Approximately $800 in cash was stolen and property was damaged during a July 20 burglary at the Mulberry Hills Golf Club located at 3530 Noble Rd.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s report, one of the owners, a female who lives in an upstairs apartment, heard the cash register “making beeping sounds.”

Once the owner determined a family member wasn’t the source of the noise, she went to investigate and discovered someone had exited through the kitchen door. She also found someone had entered the golf club through a window in the barn portion.

The intruder (or intruders) used a chair from the patio area to stand on in order to climb through a window that had been left open so as to vent hot air from the barn, the report stated.

Inside, a cash register drawer was found on the pro shop floor and a box of rolled coins was missing from a shelf. It was also observed by investigators that the suspect attempted to pry open the bar area’s cash register.

While examining the building’s exterior, investigators discovered the suspect had cut the golf club’s phone, computer and irrigation lines, and removed the casings and bulbs from the flood lights.

A flathead screwdriver was found among the plants beneath where the wires were cut. It was collected as evidence.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Keith Weir, commander of the Addison substation, believes whoever robbed Mulberry Hills is also responsible for the burglary at the Metamora Golf and Country Club in Metamora Township reported July 5.

“They got hit (in) exactly the same way,” he said.

In the Metamora burglary, the suspect (or suspects) apparently used a patio chair to stand on in order to enter through a window. Approximately $5,500 was reported stolen from the pro shop and bar area. It appeared the bar’s cash register had been pried open. A pry bar was found on the pro shop floor and a box of rolled coins was missing from a shelf. It was also observed by investigators that the intruder attempted to pry open the bar area’s cash register..

Anyone with information regarding the Mulberry Hills burglary is asked to please contact Sgt. Keith Weir at (248) 628-3600 or call the sheriff’s office tipline 1-888-TURN-1-IN (or 1-800-773-2587).