Need a mint?

It was a hot time Saturday in downtown Oxford as residents and visitors alike enjoyed the Fifth Annual Lone Ranger Parade and Festival. There were many fun entries in this year’s parade including Sunshine Fire Entertainment. Above we see Keegan Kuvach, of Detroit, taking a moment to entertain the parade crowd with the art of fire breathing. For more parade and festival photos, pick up this week’s issue of The Oxford Leader. Photo by C.J. Carnacchio.