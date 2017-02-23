No more Nemo: Police chief bids farewell after 17 years

With his officers standing behind him, Oxford Village Police Chief Mike Neymanowski bid farewell to the community and expressed his gratitude to those who have supported him during last week’s council meeting. Feb. 14 was his last day. Photo by CJC.

A lovefest erupted inside the Oxford Village Council chambers on Valentine’s Day.

But it wasn’t Cupid’s magic golden arrows that led to the flood of heartfelt words and hugs, it was the emotional farewell for Police Chief Mike Neymanowski.

“Every thought, every decision, every command and every plan came from your heart,” said his wife, Kristine, as she addressed the council and audience.

“Granted, some worked out better than others, but the bottom-line is everything you did was because it was the right thing to do – not for you, but for your officers and for this community.”

Feb. 14 was Neymanowski’s last day on the job. He hung up his badge and gun after 49 years in law enforcement. Seventeen of those years were spent as the village’s chief.

“I can’t tell you how rewarding it’s been,” he said.

The village council gave Neymanowski a nice going away present, a resolution full of praise and a severance agreement that provided him with a total payout of $29,482.

With all of his officers standing behind him, forming a wall of blue, Neymanowski, wearing his dress uniform, stepped up to the podium and spoke from his heart.

“I’m humbled right now,” he said.

He reflected on his past, which includes the 30 years he spent with the Detroit Police Department.

Neymanowski explained his father wanted to be a police officer, but never achieved that dream because he “fell short” of the height requirement. So, he lovingly pushed his son to enter the profession.

“He bugged the heck out of me when I was in high school,” Neymanowski said.

Ultimately, Neymanowski honored his father’s wishes and entered the police cadet program in Detroit. He then attended the police academy, joined the city’s department and ended up spending nearly half a century with a badge on his chest.

Unfortunately, Neymanowski’s father didn’t live to see him become Oxford Village’s top cop.

“But I know he’s up there and he’s proud,” he said.

During his farewell address, Neymanowski expressed his sincere gratitude to a laundry list of folks for all their support over the years.

First up, the citizens and business people.

“I know we’ve had great working relationships with all of you and I thank you all for that,” he said.

Turning his thoughts to the village council, Neymanowski said, “I guess we’ve had some rough moments here in the last month, but I understand. It’s time for change and I agree with that.”

He told the five elected officials he appreciated hearing them express their support for the department and their willingness to improve things for the officers.

The chief singled out and praised council members Dave Bailey and Maureen Helmuth for their unwavering support and in the latter’s case, close friendship.

Neymanowski tipped his cap to his counterpart and “close friend” at the Lake Orion Village Police Department, Chief Jerry Narsh. He described the relationship between the two village agencies as a “good marriage.”

“Our departments help each other in good and bad times, when we’re shorthanded (and) everything else,” Neymanowski said. “That’s always been a true blessing.”

Pastor Dave Gerber, the village department’s chaplain, was referred to by the chief as his “go-to guy,” always willing to provide “a shoulder to lean on.”

To Police Sgt. Mike Solwold, the department’s second-in-command for many years, Neymanowski said, “I can’t say enough about you.”

The chief noted how he and Solwold have been together since the village department was formed on Jan. 31, 2000, following the dissolution of the former joint, township-village police agency that had been plagued by controversy, investigations, a disgraced former chief and millage failures.

At the time, there were critics who predicted the village department wouldn’t last long, said Neymanowski, but 17 years later, it’s still around and is “very well respected in this community.”

He told Solwold he couldn’t have done all this “without you by my side.”

“I thank you for those years, I really do.”

Turning his attention to the officers behind him, Neymanowski raised his right hand and saluted them each and every one of them.

“You are the backbone and the heart of this agency,” he said. “Your dedication, your work ethics (have) always made me look good.”

The chief noted because of them the village already has “minimal crime” and “it went down another 8 percent for 2016.”

During his speech, Neymanowski didn’t forget the lady who has stood behind him all these years, his wife Kristine.

“It takes a very, very special woman to be a police officer’s wife,” he said.

He recalled all those years he worked “late-night shifts” in Detroit and all those “sleepless nights” his wife spent, “wondering if I’d come home.” He also recalled how Kristine was always there to listen whenever he needed to vent about the stresses of the job.

“Even as chief, she was my go-to gal when I got frustrated (about) things, politics and everything else,” said Neymanowski, who noted “she’d set me straight” and tell him to “be a leader, be professional.”

Neymanowski was praised by community members and colleagues alike.

Solwold told the chief it’s because of his “guidance” that the village department survived and thrived all these years and will continue to do so in the future.

“Go make that tee time,” the sergeant said. “We’ve got it from here, sir.”

Lake Orion attorney Steve Drakos, a former Oxford resident, said Neymanowski has always been “very active” in the community helping others, but not in a way that drew attention to himself.

“There are so many families, so many children, he touched in a quiet manner,” he said. “That’s the style that I like and that’s the style that I learned from the chief.”

“It has been a tremendous pleasure to work as a partner, side by side, with you, Mike,” Narsh said. “I just want to congratulate you, sir, and tell you that you have earned your leave.”