No shoes? No problem!: Basketball coach to go barefoot for Winterfest game

This year’s Winterfest Varsity Basketball game is going to be about far more than basketball.

It’s going to be all about good fun and an even better cause.

Oxford Boys Varsity Basketball Head Coach Steve Laidlaw, along with Avondale’s Head Coach Tim Morton, will coach in their bare feet during the Friday, Feb. 16 home game at 7 p.m. to raise awareness and donations for the nonprofit organization Samaritan’s Feet.

Samaritan’s Feet aims to serve communities worldwide by providing shoes to children in need.

According to Laidlaw, the idea was sparked at longtime friend Morton’s suggestion.

While Laidlaw had been unfamiliar with the nonprofit organization at first, he said he was quickly sold on the idea and inspired by its humble mission.

“I’m not a big fan of coaching barefoot,” said Laidlaw with a laugh. “But, there are so many children who don’t have adequate shoes and worldwide there are children who have no shoes and we’re hoping to make an impact on that number.”

For every Winterfest ticket sold to Oxford High students, $5 of each ticket’s cost will be donated to the cause, according to Laidlaw.

Collection jars will also be available at all OHS boys and girls basketball games leading up to the Winterfest game.

So far, Oxford has raised just over $1,000 towards its total goal of $3,000.

All donations raised by the Oxford and Avondale basketball teams will be used to benefit people living in the metro Detroit area.

Donations can be made by visiting samaritansfeet.myetap.org/fundraiser/fundraisingpage/search.do and by typing “Oxford” into the search bar located there.

“We’re really, really excited about this event and it’s one more reason why I’m really proud to work for Oxford Schools,” Laidlaw added. “We hope to see everybody there. It’s going to be a great game. Both schools, specifically both programs, have great mutual respect for each other… We hope the community will come out and really support us in this mission.”

To learn more about Samaritan’s Feet, visit samaritansfeet.org.