Immanuel Congregational United Church of Christ is having an Ice Cream Social for all members of our community on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 2-4 pm.

There will be activities for the kids as well as cards and board games for adults.

There is no admission fee.

For more information, please visit www.icucc.org or call (248)628-1610.

Immanuel is located at 1 Hovey in Oxford Village at the corner of Dennison St, one block west of M-24.