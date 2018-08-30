O Romeo, Romeo! Thou aren’t so hot!

By Cody Wright

Football Correspondent

Anything can happen when it comes to Friday night football as Oxford’s varsity team proved when it beat heavyweight Romeo 24-21, sending the Bulldogs to the pound in the first game of the season.

Romeo was the first to put up any numbers midway through the first quarter, with a 33-yard run from running back senior, Brock Horne. A minute later, Oxford answered back with returning senior Trent Myre, bringing the ball to the 5-yard line with a strong 20-yard run. Myre finished the job and the quarter ended in a 7-7 tie.

The second quarter was a back-and-forth battle, broken up by a number of penalty flags on the field for both sides.

Oxford quarterback Drew Carpenter really showed confidence in his offensive line, supposedly one of largest Oxford’s had in years.

Late in the half, Romeo ran the ball in to put Oxford down by seven.

Oxford then set up for one last possession. Carpenter shook things up with a 25-yard run, bringing the Wildcats into field goal position with only 2 seconds left in the half.

With the ball spotted on the 25 yard line, Oxford kicker Samuel McMaken kicked one through the uprights and put 3 points on the board.

Heading into halftime, Oxford trailed by 4, but momentum was on their side.

A little less than halfway through the third quarter, Myre scored his second touchdown, putting Oxford in the lead for the first time.

Romeo remained scoreless in the third as Oxford’s defensive line proved itself to be solid.

Senior lineman Evan Brunning was a force of nature defensively, blocking a Romeo pass in the third and making an interception halfway through the fourth.

Myre scored his third touchdown of the evening in the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs immediately answered with a 50-yard touchdown run on the kickoff, making it a 3-point game.

The night ended with some drama for fans on both sides. Romeo ran the clock down to 2 seconds, still trailing by three. Only a 20-yard field goal stood in the way of a tie game.

But it wasn’t meant to be for the Bulldogs. The kick was no good and Oxford won.

Oxford will next take on the Lake Orion Dragons in an away game on Thursday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m.

Oxford looks well-prepared for this season’s grind.

The offensive line allowed Carpenter to land some solid passes, and he didn’t hesitate to run the ball when the situation called for it.

The defensive line really stood out in the second half especially, Samuel Barrott with a great number of tackles, as well as Austin Schlicht and Jerome Roberson.

Matthew Pullman looked very strong and Joseph Vackero stepped up in some tight situations and came through for the Wildcats.

