OAYA program teaches kids how to cope with stress

To adults, childhood can seem like a carefree time with no worries or headaches.

But kids still experience stress. Things like school and their social life can sometimes create pressures that can feel overwhelming.

That’s why Oxford-Addison Youth Assistance (OAYA) recently offered “Mindfulness and Movement” workshops to Oxford students.

All second-graders at Lakeville, Leonard and Daniel Axford elementaries have been learning techniques that will help them better cope with stress and be better prepared them for the trials and tribulations of life.

The workshop, which was first launched at Daniel Axford last Monday, is being held in 20-minute sessions, once a week for four weeks.

The program is being funded by a $1,000 donation made to OAYA last summer, according to Caseworker Karen Wonsowicz.

Wonsowicz said many second-grade students are beginning to understand just how stressful school can be which is why OAYA chose to focus on this age group.

“We hope to give kids additional skills in those areas, as far as handling stressful situations . . . (and) things that make you anxious and give them alternative ways to deal with those things … more appropriate ways,” Wonsowicz said.

“It can help them if they are getting angry with their brother or sister, if they’re giving them a hassle, or maybe with another kid at school. If they get a not-so-great grade on a test, we want to show them that they don’t have to be overwhelmed by that. They can just learn to handle things a little better. I think a lot of kids are struggling with how to handle those situations. They get stressed out and they don’t know where to turn.”

Wonsowicz added that she hopes to bring more programs like this to Oxford Schools in the future. “There are more in the making. This is the kind of thing we want to bring to the area. We’re excited about it,” she said.