Oct. 9 last day to register to vote

With the Nov. 6 general election fast-approaching, Oxford Township Clerk Curtis Wright wished to remind the public that Tuesday, Oct. 9 is the last day to register to vote.

Folks can register at either the township hall, located at 300 Dunlap Rd., or any Secretary of State office before 4 p.m. that day. The township office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“They need to bring a photo ID that’s signed with them,” Wright noted.

To register to vote, people must be at least 18 years old by election day, U.S. citizens and residents of the municipality in which they’re registering.

Absentee ballots are being sent to Oxford voters this week.

“We have roughly about 2,000 (ballots) that need to go out,” Wright said. “Those that have requested an absentee ballot, check your mailbox.”

There’s still plenty of time to request an absentee ballot from the clerk’s office.

“You can get one until 4 o’clock on (the) Monday before the election, which is Nov. 5,” Wright said. “But if you get it that Monday, you have to vote at (the township) office. You cannot take it with you.”

In the August primary election, the Oxford Township Clerk’s Office sent out 2,202 absentee ballots and had 2,021 (or 91.8 percent) of them returned.