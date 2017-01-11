OCTV cooking show to air across Michigan





An award-winning show produced by Oxford Community Television (OCTV) is being added to the program schedules of four other public access television stations across Michigan.

“Connie’s Kitchen” has been picked up by Community Television Network (CTN) in Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids TV (GRTV) in Grand Rapids, AccessVision in Battle Creek and Orion Neighborhood Television (ONTV) in Orion Twp.

According to OCTV Production Manager Teri Stiles, this is the first time one of the station’s programs has been made a regular part of another station’s schedule.

“We’re very excited,” she said. “Both Orion and Battle Creek told me they’ve tried to get a cooking show going and they haven’t had success. So, they were very happy to hear that we’re willing to share ours.”

“I’m absolutely thrilled,” said Oxford Village resident Connie Miller, the show’s host. “This is what we wanted to do with the show right from the beginning. And now that it’s happening, I’m very happy.”

The 30-minute program features Miller and guests preparing various dishes from the kitchen of Treetop Lodge, where she’s served as manager since November 2013.

“Connie’s Kitchen” began airing on OCTV in September 2014.

In each episode, Miller, who volunteers her time, provides an entertaining and educational look at the cooking process. She gives viewers easy-to-follow, step-by-step instructions designed to “take the fear out of cooking.”

According to Stiles, Tom Morris, the playback/facility coordinator for AccessVision, was impressed with how “comfortable” the show makes viewers feel.

“He felt like he was sitting in the kitchen and Connie was just chatting with him. He loved how homey it was,” she said. “It was really neat to hear him say that.”

Although the meals change from episode to episode, they all have two things in common – they’re made from fresh ingredients and they’re relatively simple and quick to prepare, taking 30 minutes or less to get from kitchen to table.

Miller’s goal is to have a show that’s always “fun, informational and motivational.”

“I had a lady tell me she watched the most recent episode where we made chicken thighs, then she made them for dinner. She sent me a picture. She said I had inspired her,” Miller said.

Miller is looking forward to interacting with viewers in new markets.

“I really want to hear from people in different places and get their feedback,” she said.

Last year, “Connie’s Kitchen” won an award in the “instructional” category at the Philo Festival of Media Arts in Richmond, Indiana. The festival is for professional, volunteer and youth producers and filmmakers in or around the central states region, which includes Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky.

“I’m eternally grateful to Connie – and I can’t even express that enough – for the time she has volunteered to OCTV,” Stiles said. “That’s a lot of work. That’s a lot of planning. She has so willingly given her time to the community.”

Stiles is also quite proud of the work being done by Kyle Snage, who regularly films and edits “Connie’s Kitchen,” and grateful to Nancy, owner of the 5,000-square-foot Treetop Lodge for allowing its use as a set.

Miller echoed that sentiment about the Lodge.

“This whole thing just wouldn’t be possible without Nancy, who continues to support everything we do there,” she said.

Having “Connie’s Kitchen” regularly broadcast in a number of other Michigan communities will spread awareness about Oxford, according to Stiles, which in turn, could help draw visitors here for festivals, parades and other events.

It also creates sponsorship opportunities that could provide additional revenue for OCTV and help expand local programming, she noted.

Miller is definitely enjoying her relationship with OCTV.

“It has been such an education and such a pleasure working with them,” she said. “I had no idea, until I got involved with them, what public access can be. These people at OCTV know what they’re doing. They’re excited. They’re enthusiastic. They’re very creative. I can’t wait to see what comes next.”

“I’m really, really proud of the work that we’re doing at OCTV,” Stiles noted.